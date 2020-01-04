With the aim to introduce high-end features to devices to phones that are in the affordable range, Samsung announced their two new products - Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphones. DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, said, "The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry-leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services." The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 that kicks off next week at Las Vegas, Nevada.



One can look forward to an impressive array of features like improved camera technology, signature S Pen, immersive display -- and a long-lasting battery. One can expect a large 4,500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities. Also, Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a 6.7-inch screen size, the display is designed to provide a great experience.



They have a high-grade security system as well. The Galaxy S10 Lite is available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue while Galaxy Note10 Lite is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.





*Edited from an IANS report.