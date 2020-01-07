Chinese smartphone maker Honor on Monday announced its partnership with Flipkart, leading e-commerce platform, for the sale of its upcoming smartphone from the flagship 'X' series - Honor 9X in India.

"We are happy to announce our partnership with Flipkart to roll out our latest X series smartphone - HONOR 9X. With the product, we will be introducing our first pop up selfie camera smartphone, which will additionally come packed with the industry's most exciting features," Winston Li, Chief Marketing Officer, Honor India said in a statement.

The smartphone is expected to launch on January 14 and it is unclear whether it will bring the Chinese variant of Honor 9X to India or the global version, which is basically the 9X Pro with the Kirin 710F SoC, news portal GSMArena reported on Tuesday.

In terms of specifications, the Honor 9X is the successor of the Honor 8X. The smartphone features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD display, with a notch-less design.

The device is expected to be powered by Kirin 710F SoC and will come with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which will be expandable up to 512 GB.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will sport a triple camera setup at the back, which will include a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

*edited from an IANS report