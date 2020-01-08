South Korean giant Samsung is all set to launch its next flagship Galaxy S10 Lite in India next month. The new model comes with Snapdragon 855 processor and is accessible in the price range of Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000. With this launch Samsung takes its rivalry with OnePlus head-on.

According to industry sources, Galaxy S10 Lite will go on sale in the country in the first week of February. Galaxy S10 Lite will be sold through online retail major Flipkart and launch deals are likely to bring prices closer to Rs 40,000, the sources told IANS on Wednesday.



Galaxy S10 Lite will give a renewed push to Samsung's strategy in the premium segment (priced above Rs 30,000), where its flagship smartphones Galaxy S and Note series have traditionally done very well.



Galaxy S10 Lite will house 48MP main camera, 12MP 'Ultra Wide' and 5MP 'Macro' sensors alongside the new 'Super Steady OIS (optical image stabilisation)'. The device will feature a 32MP Selfie camera.



The device will come with 6.7-inch, edge-to-edge Infinity-O display, large 4,500mAh battery with super-fast charging and Samsung's ecosystem of apps and services, including Samsung Pay.



Samsung announced new Galaxy S10 Lite along with another flagship Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphones earlier this month.



"The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy S and Galaxy Note experience," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

*Edited from an IANS report