MediaTek, the Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company launched 'Dimensity 800 Series' chips for the premium yet mid-price range 5G smartphones on Tuesday. The first devices featuring Dimensity 800 Series SoCs are expected to launch in the first half of this year.

The 'Dimensity 800' 5G chipset family offers powerful system-on-chips (SoCs) with integrated 5G modems, the company announced at the 'CES 2020' here.



"MediaTek has already launched its flagship 5G smartphone solution, the Dimensity 1000, and with the 800 series 5G chipset family, we are bringing 5G to the mid-tier and mass market," TL Lee, Head of MediaTek's wireless business unit, said in a statement.



The 'Dimensity 800' series will power the new premium segment for 5G, bringing consumers flagship smartphone features and performance at midrange price points," Lee added.



The single chip solutions offer an unrivaled combination of connectivity, multimedia, AI and imaging innovations packed into an ultra-efficient 7nm chip.



The Dimensity 800 series integrates MediaTek's 5G modem in one compact design, delivering significant platform power savings compared to two-chip alternatives.

*Edited from an IANS report