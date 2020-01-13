This rugged-looking smartphone really amps up the gaming juice! Xiaomi’s next iteration in the Black Shark series, supposedly the Black Shark 3 5G, is likely to be the first smartphone with 16GB RAM. With flagship hardware and optimized software, Black Shark series provides superior gaming performance right out of the box. If you want to take things to the next level.

Experience the smoothest gaming with buttery-smooth framerates. However, having 5G connectivity won't be the only future-proof feature. The handset will be the first smartphone to make use of 16GB RAM. Some may say this is unnecessary, but other power users will appreciate the extra memory, many tech sites reported recently.

The upcoming phone has been certified by MIIT, which is a Chinese certification website. The Black Shark 3 is expected to be the successor to Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro, which was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and housed a 4,000 mAh battery. Some rumours suggest that the new iteration could also pack a similar 4,000 mAh battery as its predecessor.

*Edited from IANS report