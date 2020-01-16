UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah have claimed in a new report that Apple will be launching four new iPhones this year. At least two of them are expected to come with 6GB RAM while other two models will have just 4GB of RAM.



The analysts also went on to reveal the camera details for all the four iPhones. The 5.4-inch iPhone will have a dual-camera setup with 4GB RAM and the lower end 6-inch iPhone will also feature dual rear cameras and 4GB RAM, MacRumors reported on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the high-end 6-inch iPhone, is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with 3D sensing and 6GB RAM pack. The 6.7-inch iPhone will also have the same cameras and RAM.



The iPhone maker is also planning to launch an affordable smartphone iPhone SE 2, with production reportedly slated to start in February.



The phone will have an A13 chip, which is also being used in iPhone 11, along with 3GB RAM and will have three colour options: silver, space grey and red.



It is likely to start selling at a price of $399.

*Edited from an IANS report