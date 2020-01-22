According to reports, tech giant Apple has plans planning to introduce an updated Smart Keyboard with a scissor switch design. The keyboard is expected to be out with its next-generation iPad and iPad Pro models in 2020.



The iPhone maker introduced its scissor-switch keyboard design at the end of 2019 with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other MacBooks are also expected to get the keyboard in 2020, reports suggest.

As per reports, Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map.



Back in July 2019, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that iPad keyboards would stick with a rubber dome design rather than scissor switches in 2020-21. Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020. Additionally, Kuo also reiterated that Apple plans to release its low-cost iPhone ‘SE 2’ in the first half of 2020 too.

*Edited from an IANS report.