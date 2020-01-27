The brand, which has focused on the Chinese market, is planning to expand presence to more markets. The global expansion would begin next month, when it would launch its first flagship phone in India. Meanwhile, the smartphone player created history by grabbing the second spot in the Indian smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Vivo captured 21 per cent market share to reach the second spot as Samsung slipped to third place with 19 per cent market share. Xiaomi topped with 27 per cent market share, according to Counterpoint Research. OPPO and Realme were other players in the top 5, with 12 per cent and 8 per cent market share, respectively. Vivo grew 76 per cent (year-on-year) in 2019 and 134 per cent in Q4, driven by good performance of its budget segment series.

Many smartphone brands have launched 100 multiple sub-brands to target at different price points and interests. Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei, Motorola belongs to Lenovo, ZTE has Nubia, and POCO, Redmi and Black Shark are sub-brands of Xiaomi. With Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 tech exhibition fast approaching, Vivo may use the platform to announce more details on the iQOO mobile phone brand.

*Edited from an IANS report