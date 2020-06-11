A new Galaxy A Series of smartphones A21s is likely to be launched in India next week. This new series of smartphones will feature a 48MP quad-camera.



According to reliable sources, the series would be in Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 range and would be sold across Samsung's offline and online channels.



The device will feature a 6.5-inch Infinity O display, 48MP quad camera and a 5000mAh battery, sources told IANS on Thursday.



Galaxy A21 is likely to come in two variants - 4/64GB and 6/64GB. Galaxy A21s will be Samsung's fourth Galaxy A Series smartphone to arrive in India this year.



Samsung earlier launched Galaxy A51, A71, and A31 in India, which did quite well. Galaxy A51 has emerged as a global bestseller, according to Strategy Analytics.



Galaxy A21s will be Samsung's fourth smartphone to launch in India since the nationwide lockdown saw relaxation last month.



With the launch of Galaxy A21s, Samsung will have new smartphones across the value chain of the smartphone ecosystem in the country.



*Edited from an IANS report