Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi launched a ninth generation of the Redmi Note series smartphones Note 9 Pro Max and Note 9 Pro with support for ISRO's indigenously developed navigation system, NavIC in India.

"Redmi Note 9 Pro series is built for true Mi Fans and we hope they would appreciate this perfect amalgamation of Aura design, Pro Cameras and Max Performance as we continue to bring the best specs with the highest quality at honest pricing," Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour variants, interstellar black, aurora blue and glacier white in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants for Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively across mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting March 25.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in same three colour variants in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively starting March 17. Both the devices will be available across all offline partner stores soon.

In terms of specifications, both the smartphones feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Both the phones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max houses a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 9 Pro also comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16MP in-display selfie shooter.

Both smartphones run on Android 10 with MIUI 11. Additionally, the phones are backed by a 5020mAh battery. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with 33W fast charging support, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 18W fast charging support.

