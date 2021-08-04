Apple's Online Store gets a new look before mega launches

Apple's Online Store has been completely rejigged with a dedicated tab on top-level navigation, as the tech giant prepares for mega launches in coming months.



The Online Store, which went down for nearly an hour on Tuesday, emerged with a new look and feel later the same day.



The top section of the Online Store offers images and links to Apple products like Mac, iPhone, AirPods, and Watch, etc.



On the main Store page, there are also sections for what's new, links to support pages, and more.



The redesigned website offers a new design that is full of cards, reminiscent of Apple's Store app for iOS and offers neat white spaces and a better browsing experience for the users.



The redesign of the Apple Online Store comes at a time when Apple registered more than 140 percent growth in India in the second quarter this year.



Globally, the iPhone revenue set a June quarter record of $39.6 billion, growing 50 percent year-over-year and exceeding its own expectations.



Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 that is likely to support faster-charging speeds with a 25W power adapter, compared to the current limitation of the iPhone 12, which only supports fast charging at up to 20W.



The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to benefit from LTPO displays, which will not only provide users with a better viewing experience with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate but may support always-on functionality.

*Edited from an IANS report