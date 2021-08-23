New variant of Realme Narzo 30 5G now available in India

Realme announced the availability of a second storage variant of Narzo 30 5G (4GB+ 64GB) in the Indian market.



The Narzo 30 5G debuted in June this year in a 6GB+128GB variant. Earlier this month, Realme also announced a new variant of the Narzo 30 4G.



The Narzo 30 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 600 nits of brightness. It has support for a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.



Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



The smartphone houses a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit.



On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support.



The device runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more.



*Edited from an IANS report