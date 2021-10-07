realme GT NEO 2 5G coming to be launched in India on October 13
The company said that the smartphone will be a premium mid-range device that will come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G, 120Hz E4 Amoled display, and 65W Dart Charge
Realme confirmed that it is all set to unveil its latest flagship smartphone -- GT NEO 2 5G -- in India on October 13.
The company said that the smartphone will be a premium mid-range device that will come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G, 120Hz E4 Amoled display, and 65W Dart Charge.
"realme recently introduced its flagship killer realme GT series, with a focus on the chipset, fast charging, VC cooling, and many more aesthetics of technology," the company said in a statement.
"Continuing our successful 5G momentum and embarking on a new growth chapter in our realme GT 5G series, we are prepared to take a leap once again and announce the launch of our neo flagship -- realme GT NEO 2 5G," it added.
The GT NEO 2 5G was launched in China in three storage variants -- 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB -- priced at 2,499 CNY, 2,699 CNY and 2,999 CNY, respectively.
Last month, the company said that it is the first time that realme packs a 5000mAh massive battery in its realme GT lineup.
With a large capacity battery that supports 65W SuperDart charging, the realme GT NEO 2 provides full-day battery life for heavy users without any pressure, the company said recently.
*Edited from an IANS report