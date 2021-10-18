Vivo launches Y3s with 6.51-inch Halo FullView display

Vivo launched its new budget smartphone 'Vivo Y3s' in the Indian market.



"The addition of Y3s, in Vivo's youthful Y series portfolio is a testimony of our commitment to offering consumers products that meet their expectations for a delightful experience. The Y3s caters to the consumers who are on a lookout for a device with a bigger battery and bigger display, all at an affordable price point," Vivo India's Director, Brand Strategy, Nipun Marya, said in a statement.



In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y3s features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display with HD+ (1600X720) resolution.



The smartphone designed to increase efficiency as it comes with iManager, which takes care of tasks such as cleaning up space or scanning for issues at night keeping the phone in a good shape, the company claims.



The device is powered by the Helio P35 processor and comes with the latest FunTouch OS 11.



The Y3s is packed with a massive 5000mAh battery. The device is supported by AI power-saving technology, which provides up to 19 hours of online HD movie streaming and 8 hours of resource-intensive gameplay.



It comes with a 13MP main camera sensor and a 5MP front camera for selfies.



Like all Vivo devices, the Y3s follows Vivo's commitment to 'Make in India' and is manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida plant.



*Edited from an IANS report