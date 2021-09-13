Nokia's budget smartphone 'C01 Plus' launched in India

HMD Global launched the 'Nokia C01 Plus', the latest addition to its C-series smartphones with a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail Ltd in India.



In terms of specifications, the Nokia C01 Plus comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with thick bezels on the top and the bottom. The smartphone houses a 2MP front facing camera. At the rear, it packs a 5MP HDR camera. Both cameras have dedicated LED flash.



The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card.



The Nokia C01 Plus comes with a 3000mAh battery that is said to last up to a day.



The Nokia C01 Plus is available in India in blue and purple colour variants for Rs 5,999 across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com.



