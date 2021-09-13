Nokia's budget smartphone 'C01 Plus' launched in India

The Nokia C01 Plus comes with a 3000mAh battery that is said to last up to a day

author_img IANS Published :  13th September 2021 06:30 PM   |   Published :   |  13th September 2021 06:30 PM
HMD Global launched the 'Nokia C01 Plus', the latest addition to its C-series smartphones with a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail Ltd in India.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia C01 Plus comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with thick bezels on the top and the bottom. The smartphone houses a 2MP front facing camera. At the rear, it packs a 5MP HDR camera. Both cameras have dedicated LED flash.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card.

The Nokia C01 Plus comes with a 3000mAh battery that is said to last up to a day.

The Nokia C01 Plus is available in India in blue and purple colour variants for Rs 5,999 across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com.

*Edited from an IANS report

