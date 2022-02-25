Gadget review of the week: Vivo T1 5G

Vivo’s T1 5G is a fun and slim phone which clocks up blistering speeds. The T1 5G features a 50mp rear cam which takes very good photos and 120Hz refresh rate for ultra smooth scrolling.

Series T is designed for Gen Z users and millennials and comes with a SD 695 chipset. The 5000mAh battery easily lasted me for a day and half, while the in-cell display was ideal for media content. There’s a nice 16mp selfie cam up front to generate good content for your albums.

The T1 5G is a value phone at a great price. INR 15,990. vivo.com