Samsung smartphones: Galaxy F23 set to launch in India next month

Samsung is set to launch its first Galaxy F Series smartphone -- F23 -- in India next month according to media reports.

The device that is set for its India debut during the second week of March will house Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor for speedy performance.



It is also expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate for fast-paced games and smoother scrolling and browsing, sources told IANS.



Samsung will partner Flipkart to launch the new Galaxy F23 device, like its earlier F Series smartphones.



The device will also be available on Samsung.com and other retail outlets.



Samsung has done well in the Rs 15,000-Rs 30,000 segment in India and the launch of Galaxy F23 may help the company consolidate its market leadership.



The company launched a series of smartphones in Galaxy F portfolio last year and Galaxy F42 5G was its first 5G smartphone in the series.



Galaxy F42 5G comes with 64MP triple camera with night mode, 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 12 bands 5G support.

