Zebronics launches the Iconic-Ultra smartwatch

Zebronics has just launched its latest smartwatch – Zebronics Iconic Ultra Smartwatch that features a vibrant 1.78″ AMOLED display with a 2.5D laminated screen. This provides you an immersive viewing experience.

The smartwatch has over a 100 sports modes, a variety of health sensors to monitor and measure SPO2, heart-rate, blood pressure, sleep tracking and more. For women, there is also an option to track menstrual cycle, making it the best companion to keep a check on your health and fitness.

From health monitoring to keeping a tab of notifications, this smartwatch does it all. With an ‘always-on display’ feature, you will never miss a notification.

What’s more! It is waterproof, with an IP67 rating that houses a 260 mAH battery offering a stand-by time of up-to 30 days. It supports voice assistants like Google and Siri as well. Its infinity loop silicon bands that promise comfort and flexibility also offers two colour options – quirky orange and black.

There are also 9 in-built and more than 100 customizable and app-based watch faces you could choose from to suit your style, or occasion. The functional crown on the metal body allows users to easily navigate the watch. It comes with an in-built speaker and mic, equipped with Bluetooth V 5.1 + V 3.0 that aids in making and receiving calls, and also to control the device for using camera and music features.

Available on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs. 3299/-