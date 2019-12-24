At this edition of the world’s biggest consumer tech gathering, everyone’s looking to impress Youtuber’s, Insta influencers, eSports stars, and new media stars. Leading gaming brand MSI recently announced that the company is set to unveil a new laptop titled 'Creator 17' with mini-LED display at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. 'Creator 17' is the world's first laptop to come with mini-LED display which can provide top-notch colour accuracy and visual entertainment experience for creative souls, the company said in a statement.

Until now, mini-LEDs have been used in some TVs but with leading global display manufacturers shifting production focus to mini-LED, its estimated market value has reached a staggering $1 billion and is expected to be adopted by several industries within the next few years. It sports a 17-inch display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and mini-LED backlighting.

This technology enables 240 zones of local dimming control, delivering vibrant visuals with the brightest whites and deepest blacks with sharper, more detailed imagery. Apart from the mini-LED display, the laptop delivers latest in CPU and GPU processing power while providing full ports which include the first Type-C port to support outputting 8K image to an external display.

It is also outfitted with the world's fastest "UHS-III SD card" reader with a speed of up to 624MB per second.