Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi shared a new teaser on its Twitter handle, revealing that the company might unveil its new laptop RedmiBook, along with Redmi 9A on Tuesday, in India.



Hinting the launch, the teaser comes days after a recent tweet by Manu Kumar Jain that revealed details about a meeting with his counterpart from Intel. In China, Xiaomi sells laptops under the Mi and Redmi brand names and it is unclear as to whether the 13-inch model or the 14-inch model will make it to India.



RedmiBook 13 with a small 13.3-inch FHD+ display with narrow bezels all around was launched along with the Redmi K30.



For processors, Xiaomi offers the option to choose between the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. There's 8GB RAM as standard onboard while a 512GB SSD storage is present on all the models.



*Edited from an IANS report.