Tech giant Apple’s newly granted patent reportedly suggests that the company could be exploring ways to lay the groundwork for new and immersive digital audio applications.

Similar to the previous patent filed by the company last month, this one too enables users to hear where people are physically located in a room through special headphone tech with built-in MacBook speakers.

According to reports, it’s a virtual acoustic system that works by using crosstalk cancelling, which makes users feel like the sound is coming from a different place than loudspeakers. The patent was originally filed in 2018, reports suggest.

In a patent filing, the company describes how audio can be processed in such a way that it appears to be coming from “elsewhere in an indoor-outdoor space rather than directly coming from a loudspeaker.”



*Edited from an IANS report.