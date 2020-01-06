With the New Year just kicking off, here's a piece of great news for the tech geeks with HP Inc. today introducing the next generation of Spectre x360 13.

Premium design and craftsmanship, breakthrough performance and mobility, and strengthened security give this New Spectre an edge over its rivals when it comes to computing experience.

The millennials and Gen Z prefer a single device for their work and personal tasks with the premium laptop users spending nearly half of their screen time outside of the home. Also, nearly six in 10 consumers are concerned about privacy issues on their PC and keeping all this in mind, the Spectre x360 13 features head-turning sophisticated design, mobility and security and exceptional performance.

HP Spectre x360- 13

“In today’s digital era, tools of technology are an intrinsic part of an individual’s lifestyle, at work and beyond. There can be no compromise whatsoever, be it in terms of style or substance. The new HP Spectre x360 13 is the outcome of our efforts that will set new benchmarks of design and performance in the PC industry,” says Vinay Awasthi, MD, HP Inc. India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Here are some of the highlights of its features:

Beauty with brains:

· There's an impressive reduction of 13 per cent size from last year’s model, with an industry-leading 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio at every angle.

· 400-nit display, HP’s first 4K OLED 13-inch diagonal display with True Black HDR for a 100,000:1 high contrast ratio for perfect blacks, anti-reflection display for outdoor viewing, and factory colour calibration with Delta E <2 for a 30 per cent wider colour range for amazing viewing experiences.

· Beautiful gem cut and dual chamfer angular design achieved with high-precision aluminium CNC.

· Integrated functionality with USB-C port placement angled in the right corner for improved cord management and the power button on the left corner of the device to avoid accidental power shut-offs.

Powerful and connected:

The quadcore 10th generation Intel processor makes this laptop twice more powerful than its previous avatar, with up to 22 hours of battery life. The HP Webcam Kill Switch keeps users safe from webcam hacking with a physical on/off switch to electrically turn off the webcam when not in use. You can protect online activity when connecting to unsecured or untrusted Wi-Fi networks with ExpressVPN, and manage passwords using one solution with LastPass.

The price of HP Spectre x360 13 starts from Rs 99,990 and is available across all the HP world stores and leading e-commerce platforms.