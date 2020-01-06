Republic of Gamers (ROG), a PC gaming subsidiary from ASUS, announced the ROG Swift PG32UQX. the NVIDIA G-SYNC 32-inch gaming monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate will be unveiled at CES 2020. According to the company, the ROG Swift 360 Hz can put out a whopping 50 per cent more frames every second — supplying esports and competitive gamers with the edge they need to win.

The monitor features an advanced G-SYNC ULTIMATE processor with the latest HDR features, the 16:9 display is illuminated by a full-array local dimming backlight with 1152 Mini LED zones that let the PG32UQX display the brightest highlights and darkest blacks of a scene with incredible contrast and minimal haloing.

With NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, the monitor aims to deliver smooth, tear-free gameplay, even when frame rates fall below the PG32UQX's peak 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the company has also unveiled another monitor 24-inch ROG Swift 360Hz gaming monitors. Both the ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC and ROG Swift PG32UQX displays will be available later this year, with pricing to be announced closer to availability.

*Edited from an IANS report