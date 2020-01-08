Popular photo equipment maker Canon’s Indian arm unveiled a product from its parent company’s flagship EOS range - the EOS-1D X Mark III - at INR 5,75,995. According to the Japanese company, the next generation EOS - EOS-1D X Mark III - offers the best of technology to deliver stunning image quality and performance for professionals across all photography and videography genres.

“The new product is poised to take the EOS legacy forward and further enable us to promoting the photography culture in India. We are confident that our latest offering will cater to the growing list of professional photographers in India and open up newer possibilities in the imaging space. With India as one of our top-performing markets globally, we foresee that innovations like EOS-1D X Mark III will contribute significantly to our 2020 growth story,” Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India said in a statement..



It features a newly developed 20.1-megapixel Full-Frame CMOS sensor, which features a new 16-point lowpass filter (as opposed to a traditional 4-point lowpass sensor), offering much improved sense of resolution and sharpness. This new sensor is based on the latest fabrication process, which allows the EOS-1D X Mark III to feature even better low light performance and a standard ISO range of ISO 100 ~ 102,400.



It comes with face + eye + head detection features that offer an unmatched subject tracking during live view still and video shooting, making it the fastest and best AF System DSLR full frame camera.



The EOS-1D X Mark III features the latest iteration of Canon's proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF. This technology enables smooth continuous autofocus and subject tracking during live view still shooting and video recording.



It also comes with a high resolution (2.1-million dots) touchscreen. It offers dual CF Express memory card slots. CF Express is the successor to CF 2.0 and XQD 2.0 and offers even higher bandwidth up to 2GB per second.

*Edited from an IANS report.