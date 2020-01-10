Flipkart, one of the country's largest e-commerce platforms, announced the launch of the Intel-powered Falkon Aerbook Thin & Light series of laptops under its private brand MarQ by Flipkart.

In collaboration with Intel and Microsoft, the laptops come with Intel 8th Generation Core i5 Processors in an ultra-sleek, 13.3-inch, form factor. Popular for delivering great features at competitive prices, MarQ by Flipkart is branching out to laptops to address the gaps between customer desires and current offerings.

After analysing millions of customer reviews and studying the market, the company recognised consumer demand for sleeker and light form factors. This reflects the current demand trends based on advancements in processor and battery technologies.

Falkon Aerbook Thin and Light laptop

Powered by cutting-edge technologies, the laptops are designed specifically for young professionals and students, who are looking for slim and light on-the-go laptops.

“Our private brand portfolio aims at creating and designing products that help customers fulfil aspirations without having to worry about budget constraints. The ‘Falkon Aerbook’ provides best-in-class features, creates a strong value proposition for our customers, and brings on-the-go computing within everyone’s reach,” says Adarsh Menon, Senior VP, private brands, electronics and furniture, Flipkart.

Falkon Aerbook Thin and Light laptop

Some of the key features are as follows:

Design

The laptop comes with 16.5mm slim design and weighs a mere 1.26kg

13.3-inch full high definition and in-plane switching display offers a great viewing experience

RAM & Storage:

8GB RAM & 256GB SSD storage augments energy efficiency, faster boot times, faster application loading times and better system responsiveness. Dedicated SSD slot for expandable storage of up to 1 TB.

Precision touchpad with multi-touch gesture support provides seamless user experience and the 37 W-hr battery with a life of up to 5 hours is surely attractive.

The laptop is the latest launch in a slew of the MarQ’s 15 product categories spread across 50 variants.

Laptops to be priced Rs.39,990 onwards on Flipkart starting January 17