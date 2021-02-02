The Yoga AIO 7 is an “all-in-one” PC that comes with a rotatable hinge to provide either horizontal or vertical viewing. It also sports integrated wireless casting where you can display remotely from tablets and smartphones. JBL stereo speakers provide immersive sound, a 5MP top-placed webcam which can be detached is also available.

The 27-inch 4K IPS display is dazzling and provides a comprehensive colour gamut. On the processing front, there’s AMD Risen 7 4800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU for power users, content creators and multi-taskers. Alexa integration built in. news.lenovo.com

Rs. 1.17 lakh