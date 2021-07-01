The 2015 Apple MacBook is now officially an 'obsolete and vintage product'

Apple has officially added the very first 12-inch MacBook to its list of vintage and obsolete products. This also means that there will be limited support options for owners.



The 12-inch MacBook from 2015 was added to Apple's list of vintage and obsolete products on June 30. The device's addition to the vintage product list comes about six years after the laptop was first launched.



The 12-inch MacBook was Apple's smallest Mac to house a Retina display and was priced at $1,299, AppleInsider reported.



Apple updated the MacBook with fresh internals in 2016 and again in 2017. However, the company quietly discontinued the model in 2019



Apple defines "vintage" devices as those that have not been manufactured for more than five years but fewer than seven years.



"Obsolete" products, on the other hand, are those that have been discontinued for more than seven years.



Obsolete products are not able to receive hardware service from Apple technicians or Authorized Service Providers, with "no exceptions".

*Edited from an IANS report

