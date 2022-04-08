New laptop: ASUS ROG unveils Zephyrus M16 2022 edition in India

ASUS launched a new laptop, Zephyrus M16 2022 edition, for Indian consumers. It is an addition to the company's extensive gaming portfolio and is designed to uplift the competitive edge of gamers with state-of-the-art technology to create an enriched gaming experience.



"The ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 edition is no exception as we further our journey to elevate the user experience making it more immersive, inclusive and robust," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.



"With the new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, we have leveraged our unmatched expertise in design and our deep understanding of the evolving needs of the PC gaming community to deliver ace mobile processors for gamers," Su added.



Powered by up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU along with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics and up to 32GB of DDR5, the ROG Zephyrus M16 offers portability with a Pro 16-inch thin and light design.



The laptop provides a near bezel-less experience with a 94 per cent screen-to-body that is complemented by an immersive top-of-the-line, QHD 165Hz/3ms display to deliver an expansive viewing experience.



The device comes with ROG Nebula Display with Pantone validation, offering full-spectrum color accuracy and 100 per cent DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness along with Dolby Vision support.

*Edited from an IANS report

