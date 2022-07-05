Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 now available in India

Tech giant Microsoft announced on Tuesday that its new Surface Laptop Go 2 is now available in India for consumers and businesses.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 with 8GB + 128GB storage will be available for INR 73,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant will be available for INR 80,999 for consumers.

Meanwhile, the laptop with 4GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB storage will be available for INR 79,090, INR 85,590, INR 91,690, and INR 1,04,590, respectively, for businesses.

“When we first introduced Surface Laptop Go, the world was navigating profound changes in the way each of us connects both to people and experiences. The Windows PC became more essential than ever for work, school, play, and social connections (sic),” Bhaskar Basu, Country Head - Devices (Surface), Microsoft India, said in a statement.

“We are delighted to bring the new Surface Laptop Go 2 to India. Whether you are seeking the perfect product to take with you on vacation, or a premium device for your work or learning experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is everything you need in a package that is light, reliable, elegant, and more secure (sic),” Basu added.

The new laptop is packed with the power of the Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It features a 3:2, 12.4-inches PixelSense touch display, HD camera, and dual Studio Mics. The company said that with all-day battery life and fast charging, the laptop is the perfect companion for class, the office, or any other setting.

The consumer range Surface Laptops can be bought online on Amazon and Reliance Digital.