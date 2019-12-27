Review by Ashok Pandian

I've always been inclined to the 'everything in one type of audio systems/speaker' rather than the option of 'audiophile-grade' separates that when put together perfectly form a formidable unit.

This is more because of the constraints of space, mobility, practicality and possibly the limited budget, I (and most others) would set aside for a 'music system'.

Having said that some of the best singular units I have tried are Naim's Muso, Muso QB, Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin and Devialet's Phantom, and they're not exactly cheap.

So, I was extremely excited when renowned German Hi-Fi brand T+A announced their new fully re-designed Caruso All-In-One Music System, which is expected to hit shelves in early 2020.

The Caruso is compact, yet promises superb sound quality and the ability to integrate with all current music streaming platforms seamlessly.

This includes Spotify Connect, Amazon Music, Qobuz, Tidal, Deezer, Airplay, classic Cds, wifi, DAB+ radio and VHF radio receivers and more.

A bidirectional BT module allows connection with any BT source plus there's digital and Analogue support for TV sets.

With seven loudspeakers and three amps it generates up to 100w power for the Subwoofer system and 50 watts x 2 for the mid/high-range units built into the chassis.

All in all, you have a powerhouse of a unit with a 7” touchscreen for control over the functions. The final result is a well-balanced, clear and natural sound image regardless of the listening area.

Purists would argue that “audiophile” sound cannot be achieved from a singular unit, I say to those who seek great audio quality please check-out any of these above-mentioned devices first and then decide for yourself. INR 2.85 lakh