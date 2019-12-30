American automotive company Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk started a Twitter poll with an idea to build earthquake-proof tunnels, for which he received 66% support from followers.

With an aim to stress on the need of multi-level tunnel system to tackle the growing traffic woes globally, Elon reportedly said, “We should build more tunnels. Put trains in them or cars or whatever, but every large city on Earth is plagued by traffic & it’s getting worse. Multi-level tunnels might solve this, so worth trying... Build super safe, Earthquake-proof tunnels under cities to solve traffic.”



He also interacted with followers and replied to their tweets. One of them wrote: “Subways only go down a level or two, whereas the tunnels can go down as far as possible without the chance of a collision with pre-existing infrastructure. It's unlimited space,” to which Elon said, “Absolutely. Multi-level tunnels can go under buildings, mountains, rivers or anything else & directly connect destinations, like aircraft do in the sky. We just need more of them.”

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) in November announced that the Boring Company, headed by Elon, has started underground construction on a tunnel for a tram system at the Las Vegas Convention Centre. Las Vegas is one of five current cities where the Boring Company has projects either proposed, approved, or underway. The CEO reportedly has plans for a tunnel under Chicago, but has yet to reach an agreement with the city.



*Edited from an IANS report.