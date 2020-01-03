Tech giant Google has stopped Mi Home integration with Assistance. According to a Reddit post shared by user Dio-V, a user reportedly purchased a Xiaomi Mijia 1080p smart camera for his own home, but when he tried to stream video from his camera to his Nest Hub, the device started showing still images from a stranger’s house instead.

“We are aware of the issue and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a fix. In the meantime, we are disabling Xiaomi integrations on our devices,” a Google spokesperson reportedly said in a statement.



In the images and videos shared by the user, one can see a still from someone’s room where a man is sleeping, another shows an image of a sleeping baby, one shows a kid playing with toys.



Recently, security camera start-up Wyze announced that it was hit by a data leak that exposed the personal information of more than a whopping 2.4 million of its customers. The data breach happened when it was "accidentally" left exposed while being transferred to a new database to make the data easier to query.

*Edited from an IANS report.