In partnership with Ericsson India, Bharti Foundation launched The Robotic Lab at the Satya Bharti Senior Secondary School, Jhaneri, Punjab, on Friday.



The three-year partnership with Bharti Foundation (the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises) aims to impart knowledge that inspires students to pursue a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

The state-of-the-art lab in the government school has been started with an aim to benefit the underprivileged students from Class IV to Class VIII and further stimulate their interest in science and technology, a Bharti Foundation statement said. The program curriculum aims to introduce students to the world of digital technology by improving their general understanding as well as providing hands-on experience of programming and digital tools. During the robotic classes, students will learn the basics of programming and develop the skill sets to create precise and accurate instructions, it added.



Mamta Saikia, CEO, Bharti Foundation reportedly said, “Use of robotics in the classroom has proven to be a consistent and dependable way to teach students the required skills needed to prepare them for the future job market. Working in the robotics projects will also help students to improve their analytical, problem solving and decision-making skills.”

*Edited from an IANS report.