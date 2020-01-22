Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Tuesday forayed into projector market with the launch of Z5000 — an ultra-short-throw projector equipped with "folded two-axial rotatable lens" to enable omnidirectional image projection without moving the main projector unit.

"As an imaging solution company, we are excited to expand our businesses and enter the projector market. Being one of the leading players in medical imaging and camera industry, with this launch we want to revolutionise the projector industry in India and across the globe," Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd. said in a statement.

The Projector is developed with Fujifilm's cutting-edge optical technology, nurtured through the development of FUJINON lens. According to the company, FUJINON lenses are used in some of the most advanced technology currently in the market including 4K/8K compatible broadcast lenses, high-performance cine lenses and interchangeable lenses for mirrorless digital cameras.

The class-leading Lens Shift function of up to 82 per cent vertically and 35 per cent horizontally makes it easy to adjust the position of projected images across a wide range. The unit projects images not only on a wall or screen but also on the ceiling and floor, and can easily switch between vertical and horizontal display.

The use of Fujifilm's ultra-short throw lens makes it even possible to project images on a 100-inch screen from the close-up distance of just 75 cm.

*Edited from an IANS report