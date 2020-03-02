Smart lighting is a relatively new space in consumer tech and is available from various manufacturers. I decided to try out Jaquar Lighting's new offering “VIVID” bulb to see how it would fit into my lifestyle. The bulb comes in an attractively packaged box with specifications and a simple yet effective user manual.

Plugging in the bulb is straightforward with the VIVID sporting a B22 regular bulb metal base which fits snugly into our sockets. Set up takes a few minutes to get the bulb synced to an app and to connect to your smartphone via BT. The biggest advantage/feature in this bulb is the ability to select and adjust the intensity of the light as well as the colour (millions of shades) ranging from shades of white to a plethora of colours literally from the rainbow. I liked the ability to choose a colour according to my mood and to dim it to the degree which was pleasant for my eye.

Multiple bulbs can be controlled via the app remotely as well. This bulb would be a great idea for children's rooms, as the myriad colour options would definitely overcome monotony. I can see how moods can be improved in the winter months/rainy days by using hues that are elevating. There's also the novel factor of having colour themes for various rooms in the house. The bulb really impressed me with its elegant look and the smooth, uniform light it gives out while managing to be controlled seamlessly from my phone. Recommended.

Rs 1,800

jaquarlighting.com