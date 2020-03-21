In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Swedish furnishing giant IKEA has temporarily closed its door in Hyderabad store.The employees meanwhile have been asked to work from home. “These are extraordinary times and, as you know the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve day-to-day. Our absolute priority is ensuring the health and safety of our customers and co-workers,” said Peter Betzel CEO & CSO of IKEA India. He added that they have been paying heed to the advice of the Indian government, guidance from their global group and customer and co-worker feedback. He also shared, “We have taken a day-by-day and hour-by-hour approach, evolving our assessments and decisions as new information becomes available. We are evaluating and making decisions based on the local situation.”





You can order from the online though. Co-workers who will continue to support online fulfillment have been asked to maintain stringent hygiene practices and work at a safe social distance. Peter informed, “All co-workers in our service offices are currently working from home to secure our IKEA country operations and critical capabilities. We ask all co-workers at our Navi Mumbai IKEA store build-up who are dependent on public transport, to work from home and we will continue the dialogue about how best to protect co-worker’s wellbeing whilst enabling our work and ambitions to continue.” IKEA has announced temporary closures of its stores in countries like Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland, and the United States.