On Wednesday, retail giant Amazon launched two new Echo Show devices -- Show 10 and Show 5 -- in India, starting at Rs 8,999. The all-new Echo Show 10 is priced at Rs 24,999 and will be available on Amazon in the black colour option.

While the Echo Show 5 is priced at Rs 8,999, it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 for all customers. It comes in three colour variants -- black, white and blue.

"Echo Show 10's intelligent motion capability makes any place in the room the perfect location to enjoy visuals on the HD display combined with an enhanced audio experience," Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India, said in a statement.

"We can't wait to see how they make the most out of the large brilliant display of the new Echo Show 10 as well as the upgraded Echo Show 5 to enhance entertainment, home security, productivity and more," Gupta added

The Echo Show 10 is Amazon's most advanced Echo that comes with a 10.1-inch HD display, 13MP front-facing camera, premium sound and intelligent motion that moves the display to face you as you interact with Alexa.

It uses advanced computer vision algorithms to help make your home smarter and more secure.

Users can securely access a live feed from Echo Show 10 through the Alexa app on a smartphone, or another Echo Show device with the ability to remotely pan the display and camera to see the entire room.

The new Echo Show 5 is an upgrade of the most popular smart speaker with a screen and has the same compact, 5.5-inch display that customers love. It now comes with an HD camera for better video calling or monitoring the home remotely.

The Drop In feature lets you open an instant conversation, like an intercom, between your devices or with your Alexa contacts.

*Edited from an IANS report