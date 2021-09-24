Gadget review: Godrej Spotlight PT, a range of home cameras

This Wifi enabled Spotlight camera from Godrej does all the work in your absence at home. The P.T. (Pan & Tilt) is ultra easy to set up (app + QR code) and even easier to fix if necessary on a wall or on a desk, shelf, or wherever. Once set up you can view the required space with 110 degree panoramic viewing in HD colour and clarity, having connected to Wifi. I tried setting it up in various rooms and found great results all around, including dimly-lit rooms.

Night vision is excellent providing clear images even in full darkness. Smart motion detection and an SOS buzzer ensure secure environments. AES 256 encryption allows your data to be secure. The 1080p video from Spotlight P.T. is razor sharp and helped me identify faces and objects even at a distance. Video can be stored on an SD card or the cloud and can be viewed securely via the web from remote locations. I would highly recommend Spotlight for monitoring indoor activity of homes and office spaces. For those interested, Spotlight also has a ‘Fixed’ option camera.

INR 3,499. shop.godrejsecure.com