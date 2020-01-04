LG Electronics has stated that they are ready to come out with new 8K TV models with upgraded Artificial Intelligence (AI) features at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to be held at Las Vegas. They are trying to consolidate their foothold among the next-generation TV buyers. They are going to unveil eight TVs, with new 77 and 65-inch class models said reports. The new TV models are will add to LG's repertoire of 88 and 75-inch screen sizes in its OLED and NanoCell TV lineup.





The company also stated that all the 2020 models earned 8K Ultra HD certification from the U.S. Consumer Technology Association (CTA). That certification demands a minimum of 50 per cent contrast modulation threshold with at least 33 million active pixels. Billed as the next big thing in the TV market, 8K TV offers four times the number of pixels of a 4K UHD screen and 16 times that of a full HD screen.

Having so many pixels means a much better picture quality. And that's one feature the buyers would surely appreciate.



*Edited from an IANS report.