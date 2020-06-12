Now JioFiber subscribers can access content on Amazon Prime Video app over its set-top box. Amazon on Friday announced its collaboration with Jio.



JioFiber customers can now access the Amazon Prime Video app on their TV and enjoy Amazon's latest and exclusive Hollywood, Bollywood and Indian regional movies, top TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids programmes, including critically acclaimed Indian and global Amazon Originals, the company said in a statement.



"With this launch, we will further extend the reach and access of Amazon Prime Video in India, giving more customers the experience of watching our broad selection of popular Amazon Originals, blockbuster movies, Indian as well as international shows, on their TV sets," said Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India.



In addition, Jio will offer one year of Prime membership worth Rs 999 a year to JioFiber customers on Gold and above broadband plans, at no extra cost. Existing Amazon Prime members can directly sign-in to the Amazon Prime Video app on their Jio set-top box.



*Edited from an IANS report