A love story has been brewing inside the Bigg Boss house between the contestants Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan.

The romance started when Eijaz spent quality time with Pavitra on a romantic private date in one of the recent episodes. They also confessed their feelings towards each other openly on the show, and Pavitra was also seen cooking for Eijaz, leaving the actor floored by the surprise.

While Eijaz and Pavitra's huge fan bases are rooting to see more of their chemistry, many are of the opinion that both of them are doing this for the camera.

"It is all for the cameras. They got to know that (the angle is working well), and people also told them they look good together. So, now they are playing on that. There is nothing between them in real life," evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkani told IANS. He also alleged that their romance is meant to manipulate the audience's emotions.

Bigg Boss season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh even went on to say that if Eijaz and Pavitra tie knot, their marriage would not last for more than two days. "I don't think Eijaz (Khan) and Pavitra (Punia) are going to get married. It is not possible. Eijaz has a different personality and Pavitra has her own personality. If they get married, then it will last only for two days, so what's the meaning of it?" Vindu told IANS.

It is to be noted that many are also pointing fingers are their previously failed relationships. While Eijaz had been in relationships with popular television actress Anita Hassanandani, Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio and aspiring actress Nidhi Kashyap in the past and none of them turned out to be fruitful. Pavitra's ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra claimed that she was already married and hid it from him when they were in a relationship. It seems only time will tell whether the love between Pavitra and Eijaz continue to brew or frizzle out.



