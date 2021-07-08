A 4K smart TV powered by webOS TV launched by Daiwa

Daiwa on Wednesday launched a new 4K UHD smart TV -- powered by webOS TV.



The 50-inch TV -- AD50U1WOS -- is powered by webOS TV, with ThinQ AI voice assistance and Magic Remote and is available across leading retail stores and on its official website.



"Adding webOS TV to our range provides our customers with a choice of a well-proven TV operating systems," Arjun Bajaaj, CEO, Daiwa TV, said in a statement.



"We are proud to have been the first company in India to have offered this product in 2021. In the TV world, Indian consumers have the choice which is largely dominated by Android TVs," Bajaaj added.



The TV features Dual-band Wifi, ALLM, MEMC and many more advanced features, building the most intuitive and enjoyable user experience.



Bringing a theatre-like experience home, the Smart TV supports 4K visuals with 1.07 billion colours and ultra-high-definition picture quality. Daiwa's deep learning AI and Quantum Luminit+ Technology upscales and reproduces low-resolution images to offer 4K-quality visuals.



The 4K smart TV by Daiwa is calibrated to D6500 Colour Temperature in the Cinema Mode for users to experience a cinema-like viewing experience just the way the director intended.



Enhancing the visual experience, the UHD Smart TV brings augmented audio experience with its 20W Surround Sound Box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology.



The UHD smart TV supports a multi-HDR format that includes HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma).



The HDR10 brings the frame-to-frame dynamic optimisation of the content. It features boosted colour saturation and detailing for brilliant blacks and a gaming experience.



While the HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) with an extended colour gamut with HDR, provides enhanced brightness, contrast and sharpness for an excellent viewing experience.



The smart TV is powered by ARM CA55 1.1 GHz quad-core processor, four times faster than conventional TVs. It is equipped with RAM of 1.5 GB with an internal storage of 8GB.



Ensuring endless entertainment, the TV supports content store, with infotainment apps that include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5 among others that run on the webOS TV smart interface.



*Edited from an IANS report