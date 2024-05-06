Manoj Bajpayee starts shooting for Raj & DK's ‘The Family Man’ Season 3

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to bring back his iconic character, Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man to the screens super soon. He has started shooting for the third season of The Family Man, a show that marked his OTT debut, under the direction of the duo Raj & DK.
Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video took to Instagram and shared a picture of the clapboard alongside an image of the cast. It was captioned: "#TFM3W us - shoot begins, drop your excitement."
The likes of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Raashi Khanna and Sunny Hinduja shared their excitement for the third edition and reacted to the BTS photos with fire emojis.
In season three, currently in production, Manoj will reprise the character of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man and a spy. In an interview previously with Indulge, Manoj, who was gearing up for the release of Killer Soup, another web series, talked about the merits and demerits of working on OTT projects.
He shared, “The disadvantage is that sometimes I get exhausted. But still, I have to fulfill the commitment. Even if I said ‘yes’ to some project three years ago, I will never go back on my word. Although, it has worked out in a good way for me — there are so many good projects to choose from now."
“I wish I would have a three-month gap between two projects but if I need to put in extra hours for a good project, I’d do that. New talents are emerging and good projects are being offered — all in all, it’s a great time to be working in this industry,” the actor added.
Coming to The Family Man, the first season premiered in 2019 and starred Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the cast in the second season. Created and directed by Raj & DK, the show is written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK.