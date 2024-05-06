Manoj Bajpayee starts shooting for Raj & DK's ‘The Family Man’ Season 3

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to bring back his iconic character, Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man to the screens super soon. He has started shooting for the third season of The Family Man, a show that marked his OTT debut, under the direction of the duo Raj & DK.

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video took to Instagram and shared a picture of the clapboard alongside an image of the cast. It was captioned: "#TFM3W us - shoot begins, drop your excitement."

The likes of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Raashi Khanna and Sunny Hinduja shared their excitement for the third edition and reacted to the BTS photos with fire emojis.