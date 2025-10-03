Check out these upcoming OTT releases (October 3-9)

This October, streaming platforms are packed with fresh stories that span fantasy, crime, comedy and drama. From magical adventures and emotional journeys to chilling true crime and explosive action, there’s something new to dive into this week. Whether you're after thrills, laughs or a bit of nostalgia, these upcoming releases offer a little something for everyone.
Fantasy: The Sisters Grimm
Two sisters uncover their heritage as descendants of legendary fairy tale characters. As they dive into a hidden magical world, they must protect both realms from an impending disaster, all while facing mythical creatures, unraveling family secrets and discovering their own extraordinary powers to maintain balance and harmony. October 3. On Apple TV+
Crime: Monster: The Ed Gein Story
The series delves into the spine-chilling story of Ed Gein, a disturbed man from rural Wisconsin whose grisly crimes shocked the nation. The film explores his twisted obsession with his late mother, his violent tendencies and the horrifying acts that inspired infamous figures like Norman Bates and Leatherface. October 3. On Netflix.
Action: Nobody 2
Hutch Mansell, once a skilled assassin, hopes for a quiet family getaway in Plummerville. But when his son runs into danger at an amusement park, Hutch is drawn into a deadly conflict with a crooked sheriff and a merciless crime lord, pushing him to return to his violent past. October 3. On BookMyShow Stream.
Sports: Chelsea vs Liverpool
These two English giants face off in a thrilling Premier League battle this weekend. When the two teams last met, it was Chelsea that bagged all three points, beating Liverpool 3-1. With both teams eager to prove themselves, the match promises yet another thrilling encounter. October 4, 10 pm. On JioHotstar.
Comedy: Boots
In the 1990s, a closeted teen escapes his troubled home life by joining the US Marine Corps with his best friend. As they endure harsh training and confront deep-seated prejudice, they rely on humor and each other to survive — finding strength, identity and unexpected connection in the face of adversity. October 9. On Netflix.
Drama: The Lost Bus
Matthew McConaughey plays a disillusioned ex-teacher turned bus driver who takes a group of students on a field trip. When the bus veers off-course into a desolate wilderness, he must confront his past and lead the children through perilous terrain to bring them back safely. October 3. On Apple TV+
Drama: Steve
In 1990s Britain, a dedicated headteacher struggles to save his reform school from shutting down. Over one intense day, he confronts his own declining mental health while trying to help a troubled student named Shy, who is dealing with past trauma, inner turmoil and a desperate search for redemption. October 3. On Netflix.
