According to the company, the new Vïvomove 3/3S, Vïvomove Style and Vïvomove Luxe are built with a traditional appearance and modern features. "The Vïvomove series highlights absolute beauty keeping in mind the daily use and need of the customers. We are excited to bring our latest collection for the consumers looking for traditional elegance look with modern features," Ali Rizvi, Director of Garmin India, said in a statement.

The new series includes futuristic health monitoring features like advanced sleep with "Pulse Ox1", new respiration tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking, and new breathwork activities. A unique feature in the series is the "Body Battery" energy monitoring, which lets users check energy levels at any given moment, which can also help with scheduling workouts, rest times and sleep.

With the advanced sleep monitoring feature, users can review their sleep stats in "Garmin Connect" to see whether they are getting the quality sleep they need to feel rested and recharged the next day.

*Edited from an IANS report