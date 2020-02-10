

The Motive+ is a fun smartwatch which comes with lots of features and the ability to measure multiple metrics. The design is easy on the eye and the watch sits well balanced on the wrist with a comfortable silicone strap.

Coming to the UI, while it wasn't my favourite I could see how it would appeal to the youth with bright colours and customisable watch faces in all shapes and sizes. Syncing the watch to a supporting App was easy enough. During my week with the Motive+, I found the metrics like steps taken, distance moved to be quite accurate.

Heart rate monitoring was continuous and gave satisfactory results. Blood pressure correlated well with manual readings, Blood Oxygen levels were always the same for me (Possibly a good thing!). Motive+ is also multi-sport compatible. Notifications turned up accurately though the Interface could have been better.

Battery life was ample and lasted me up to 6 days of full usage with max brightness. To summarise, The Motive+ is an all-round performer with satisfactory wear experience. An upgrade to the UI would make it even better. `3499* riversongindia.com