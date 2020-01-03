Garmin watches are a fantastic companion when you want to head out into the wilderness, test your limits or run a marathon. Their new MARQ Limited-edition Signature set is so limited that only 100 exist and each is individually numbered and presented with a signed letter from Garmin's CEO in an ultra avant-garde box.

The box contains five unique watches namely, Driver, Aviator, Captain, Adventurer and Athlete. Each watch has its own unique characteristics with the Driver providing lap times, max speed and other parameters essential for racing. The Aviator provides fly paths, colour moving maps and course needles plus other flight essentials.

If you're into sailing, The Captain provides a Regatta timer, tack assist as well as safety features including a Man Overboard setting. A 360-degree compass bezel, expedition app and extensive topography maps combine to bring out Ethan Hunt in you in The Adventurer.

Finally, The Athlete provides performance metrics like VO2 max, running dynamics and cycling routes to bring out the 'beast' in you. These set of five watches are crafted from the best materials suited for each task, they also connect via the Garmin App to provide feedback and assessment as well as inputs for improvement.

Available online.