Pebble’s “Impulse” is a smartwatch/tracker that is geared towards fitness and comes at an affordable price. I decided to test drive it and see if it helped me get fitter. The watch itself is easy to set up in a few minutes and comes with a large display with a distinct UI which I quite liked.

Among the things this watch can do is the ability to measure your blood pressure (I got relatively accurate readings over multiple measurements over several days), Oxygen level in blood (I compared with a Pulse Oximeter and the results were similar at 98%) and heart rates (I managed to get accurate readings overall during bot periods of activity and inactivity).

Overall, I was also left quite impressed with the step and distance readings/tracking during the week I used it. Notifications worked well but I wished there were more buttons to move to the menu I required quickly. The battery life was decent, there was about 20 per cent left after one week of usage.

Personally, I prefer this form-factor for a fitness watch rather than slimmer trackers as it’s easier to get a quick view on a larger display when you’re running or lifting weights. An important aspect I noted is that Impulse is very light and is comfortable to wear during sleep. Definitely recommended.

INR 1,999 onwards. Available at pebblecart.com and amazon.in