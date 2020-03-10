Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to bring blood oxygen detection and an improved ECG to its next Watch Series 6. The technology for blood oxygen detection has existed in the Apple Watch since the first version, it has never been used, but now "Apple Watch Series 6" may have the ability, Apple Insider reported.

Blood oxygen levels between 95 per cent and 100 per cent are considered healthy; blood oxygen levels below 80 per cent can lead to heart health issues or even cardiac arrest. With the new update, if the wearer's blood oxygen saturation falls below the ideal threshold, a notification pops up and the feature is said to function just like the notification received for an irregular heart rate.

Additionally, Apple is working on removing a current shortcoming of the current electrocardiogram function. Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 currently result in inconclusive ECG readings with heart rates between 100 and 120 beats per minute and the new update will remove that limitation with an upgraded version of the ECG app.

*Edited from an IANS report