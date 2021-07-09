Huawei unveils the smart wearable Band 6 in India

Band 6 by Huawei unveiled in India. The new Band 6 has been greatly enhanced in terms of health and fitness monitoring, design and battery life to provide a smartwatch-like experience at the friendlier price point of a smart band, the company said in a statement.



The band features a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a resolution of 194*368 and 282PPI for vivid content.



The colourful screen display provides users with greater clarity of information and gives workout and health data in a more user-friendly display ratio.



Users can easily swipe up and down, left and right, just like using a smartphone touchscreen.



It also comes with blood oxygen saturation monitoring (SpO2), heart-rate monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, 96 sports modes among many others.



The Huawei Band 6 comes with 14 days of battery life on a single charge, offering an uninterrupted user experience for up to two weeks.



Huawei Band 6 comes in four stylish colours -- graphite black, sakura pink, amber sunrise and forest green.

*Edited from an IANS report